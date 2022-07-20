Police investigate report that man showed gun to London, Ont. bus driver

Send this page to someone via email

London police are still looking for a suspect who is reported to have shown a gun to a London Transit Commission bus driver Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police say a man presented what was believed to be a firearm to a bus driver in the area of Wonderland Road South and Viscount Road.

London Police went to the area, where the man was seen entering a commercial building in the 700-block of Wonderland Road South.

After locking down the area to conduct a detailed search, police say they were unable to locate the suspect or the firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and no injuries were reported.

Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety.