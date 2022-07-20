Menu

Crime

Police investigate report that man showed gun to London, Ont. bus driver

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 9:14 am
A London Transit bus waits at a bus stop on Richmond Street at Pall Mall Street, June 14, 2017 (Matthew Trevithick/AM980). View image in full screen
A London Transit bus waits at a bus stop on Richmond Street at Pall Mall Street, June 14, 2017 (Matthew Trevithick/AM980). Matthew Trevithick/ 980 CFPL

London police are still looking for a suspect who is reported to have shown a gun to a London Transit Commission bus driver Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police say a man presented what was believed to be a firearm to a bus driver in the area of Wonderland Road South and Viscount Road.

London Police went to the area, where the man was seen entering a commercial building in the 700-block of Wonderland Road South.

Hockey Canada had reserve fund to cover abuse claims: court documents

After locking down the area to conduct a detailed search, police say they were unable to locate the suspect or the firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and no injuries were reported.

Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety.

