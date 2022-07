Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a motorcycle driver has died following a crash in Vaughan on Wednesday,

Police said the crash happened on Highway 7 at Martin Grove Road between the motorcyclist and another vehicle.

Investigators said the rider was pronounced dead after the crash.

All occupants in the vehicle were transported to hospital in stable condition,

Any witnesses are asked to call police.

FATAL COLLISION

Highway 7 at Martin Grove Rd, Vaughan

– Motorcycle and vehicle involved

– As a result of collision the motorcyclist has died

– Occupants in vehicle transported to hospital in stable condition

– Witnesses please call Major Collision Investigations Unit ext 7704 — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 20, 2022

