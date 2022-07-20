Sprinkler system installed to protect heritage park at Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says crews have made “great progress” in establishing a sprinkler system along a walking path in a provincial park northwest of Lytton, B.C., where the Nohomin Creek wildfire has scorched about 20 square kilometres of land.

An update posted to the service’s website said the protection of the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park is a priority, and its personnel have worked with a representative from Lytton First Nation to identify areas of cultural value.

The wildfire service warned that warm, dry weather with clear skies in the forecast this week will fuel increased activity for the out-of-control blaze.

Officials said winds Monday afternoon were challenging, with gusts up to 60 km/h, but containment lines on the south, east and north flanks “held up well.”

Story continues below advertisement

The flames were more active on the fire’s west flank and helicopters have continued to dump water on that area, where much of the terrain is steep and inaccessible for firefighting crews.

The blaze has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River, about 150 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

More than 100 personnel have been assigned to the fire, backed by 10 helicopters and other support crews, according to the wildfire service.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Lytton, which has just started rebuilding after much of the village was destroyed by a wildfire a year ago, predicts a daytime high of 34 C Wednesday with gusts of wind up to 50 km/h.

4:52 Summer scorcher in Europe and the U.K. Summer scorcher in Europe and the U.K.