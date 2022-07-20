SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sprinkler system installed to protect heritage park at Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 10:50 am
The Nohomin Creek wildfire has grown to more than 2,000 hectares. View image in full screen
The Nohomin Creek wildfire has grown to more than 2,000 hectares. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says crews have made “great progress” in establishing a sprinkler system along a walking path in a provincial park northwest of Lytton, B.C., where the Nohomin Creek wildfire has scorched about 20 square kilometres of land.

An update posted to the service’s website said the protection of the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park is a priority, and its personnel have worked with a representative from Lytton First Nation to identify areas of cultural value.

Read more: ‘Potentially volatile’ conditions forecast for Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

The wildfire service warned that warm, dry weather with clear skies in the forecast this week will fuel increased activity for the out-of-control blaze.

Officials said winds Monday afternoon were challenging, with gusts up to 60 km/h, but containment lines on the south, east and north flanks “held up well.”

The flames were more active on the fire’s west flank and helicopters have continued to dump water on that area, where much of the terrain is steep and inaccessible for firefighting crews.

Read more: Ottawa gives $870 million in advance payments to B.C. for disaster recovery

The blaze has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River, about 150 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

More than 100 personnel have been assigned to the fire, backed by 10 helicopters and other support crews, according to the wildfire service.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Lytton, which has just started rebuilding after much of the village was destroyed by a wildfire a year ago, predicts a daytime high of 34 C Wednesday with gusts of wind up to 50 km/h.

