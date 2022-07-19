West Kelowna fire crews called out to lakeside blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A lakeside fire in West Kelowna has been mostly knocked down by firefighters.

Thick, black smoke could be seen rising from the fire, which was located along a thin stretch of land between a steep bank and the shores of Okanagan Lake.

That area is heavily occupied by seasonal campers during spring, summer and early fall.

View image in full screen Flames and smoke can be seen from a fire on Tuesday afternoon in West Kelowna. Submitted

Video on social media showed flames racing up the nearby hill.

Just after 4 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP issued a press release asking the public to stay away from the area.

“On behalf of the responding agencies, West Kelowna RCMP request the public avoid the area near Old Ferry Wharf Road, just north of the Bennett Bridge,” said police. “In particular, it is requested marine traffic stay away from the area.”

Global News will update this as more is learned.

View image in full screen Another view of Tuesday afternoon’s fire in West Kelowna.