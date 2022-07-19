Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna fire crews called out to lakeside blaze

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna lakeside fire' West Kelowna lakeside fire
The fire happened along the shores of Okanagan Lake, an area that’s heavily occupied by seasonal campers.

A lakeside fire in West Kelowna has been mostly knocked down by firefighters.

Thick, black smoke could be seen rising from the fire, which was located along a thin stretch of land between a steep bank and the shores of Okanagan Lake.

That area is heavily occupied by seasonal campers during spring, summer and early fall.

Flames and smoke can be seen from a fire on Tuesday afternoon in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
Flames and smoke can be seen from a fire on Tuesday afternoon in West Kelowna. Submitted

Video on social media showed flames racing up the nearby hill.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Just after 4 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP issued a press release asking the public to stay away from the area.

“On behalf of the responding agencies, West Kelowna RCMP request the public avoid the area near Old Ferry Wharf Road, just north of the Bennett Bridge,” said police. “In particular, it is requested marine traffic stay away from the area.”

Global News will update this as more is learned.

Another view of Tuesday afternoon’s fire in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
Another view of Tuesday afternoon’s fire in West Kelowna.

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagokanagan lake tagWest Kelowna Fire Rescue taglakeside fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers