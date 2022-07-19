Spotting of friend’s stolen car leads to charges for pair of Winnipeggers

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are facing charges thanks in part to an eagled-eye friend of a victim of vehicle theft in Winnipeg, police say.

Police say a caller reported seeing their friend’s recently stolen vehicle driving near Portage Avenue and Cavalier Drive around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

AIR1 responded and followed the vehicle, which police say was being driven in an unsafe manner — at times into oncoming traffic — as it headed towards the West End.

Police say the vehicle eventually stopped and two occupants went into a home in the 1800 block of William Avenue.

Officers on the ground were able to take two suspects into custody with help from the K9 unit.

Police say a replica 9 mm handgun was seized.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are each facing a number of charges.

Both accused remain in police custody.

