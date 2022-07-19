Off-duty Peel Regional Police officer charged with assault, force says

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one of its members has been charged with assault in connection with an off-duty incident.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said Const. Jason Beccario has been charged with two counts of assault.

According to police, the incident occurred when Beccario was off-duty and was outside of Peel Region.

Officers said he has been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Ontario Police Services Act.

Police said Beccario has served with the force for 16 years.

Officer said he is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton “on a future date.”

“Upon completion of the criminal proceedings, a Police Services Act hearing will follow,” the news release read.