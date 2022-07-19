Calls for more air conditioning in CHSLDs after data shows less than half of rooms have it

Send this page to someone via email

On hot and humid days like Montreal is seeing this week, many are thinking about those living in long-term care homes.

An Ontario woman visited her mother at Vigi Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Tuesday. She says her mother does not have an air conditioner in her room.

“Her room is very warm,” she said. “She has a room cooler, which is quite effective. But it’s not always filled.”

Global News agreed to keep the Ontario woman’s identity private as she expressed concern over her mother’s treatment at the residence if she were to be identified.

She admits that she’s never asked officials there to put an air conditioner in her mother’s room, but says she thought all long-term care homes were obliged to do so.

“She was pretty sweaty, her hair was wet,” she added. “It’s a sad situation.”

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Quebec’s minister responsible for seniors said not all residents want an air conditioner in their room, but those who request it will have one installed quickly and free of charge.

“All regional health authorities have enough air conditioners to respond to the demand. They have also all set up a common area in each CHSLD that is air-conditioned. We are ready to face this summer’s heat waves.”

But patients’ rights advocate Paul Brunet begs to differ.

He says residents in long-term care homes should not have to request an air-conditioner, it should simply be provided.

“When you have someone residing in a room, where it is 35, 37 degrees, it is dangerous,” said Brunet. “So it’s not only a matter of comfort, it’s a matter of security.”

According to recent data compiled by a Quebec association of retirees through access to information requests, an estimated 45 per cent of rooms in long-term care homes are air-conditioned — up only 2.5 per cent from last year.

They also found that contrary to what the province said, only 91 per cent of CHSLDs have common air-conditioned areas in the residence where people can cool off.

The data compiled is from 18 regional health authorities. The results do not include those from CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre, CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal and CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

Brunet calls the data worrying, considering there are still thousands of residents who do not have one in their room.

“There’s no excuse, no excuse at all to not providing adequate refreshing air or air conditioning to those people. It is very insulting,” said Brunet.