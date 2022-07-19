Menu

Crime

Hundreds of cases postponed over shortage of judges in Quebec’s Nunavik region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2022 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Lametti announces nearly $9.5M in funding for 21 Indigenous-led legal projects' Lametti announces nearly $9.5M in funding for 21 Indigenous-led legal projects
WATCH: Federal Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti announced nearly $9.5 million in funding on Monday for 21 Indigenous-led projects aimed at developing governance laws “based on traditional Indigenous justice and normative symptoms, revitalizing traditional laws and developing legal education materials for Indigenous communities." – May 17, 2021

Quebec provincial court has cancelled an entire week of hearings due to a lack of judges in the province’s northern region of Nunavik.

The Justice Department says about 250 cases were postponed this week in Kuujjuaq, one of the region’s 14 Indigenous communities, because no judges were available to travel with the itinerant court.

Read more: Quebec earmarks $14M to support justice services in Indigenous communities

The court of Quebec has about 319 judges, with another 61 retired judges allowed to fill in, but none of them are permanently based in Nunavik.

Sarah Plamondon, who represents northern Quebec in the provincial association of defence lawyers, says the consequences are dire for both the accused facing delays and victims who might start to lose trust in the judicial system.

Read more: Quebec unveils $19.2M in funding to widen access to justice system for Indigenous communities

She says some cases will have to wait over a year for a new court date, which could push them past the limit set in the Supreme Court’s Jordan ruling and result in charges being dropped.

In that 2016 decision, the high court said provincial court trials should finish within 18 months of the person being charged.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
