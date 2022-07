Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify suspects after fireworks were reported stolen in Port Perry, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on June 29, two unknown suspects allegedly broke into a retail trailer and stole $4,000 worth of fireworks.

Police said the suspects were driving a white 2003 to 2010 Ford Explorer SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Help Solve a Crime: On June 29, 2022. two unknown suspects broke into a Port Perry retail trailer and stole $4000.00 worth of fireworks. Investigators from @DRPSNorthDiv are looking to identify the owners of this vehicle. More: https://t.co/P1wHJMtxIN pic.twitter.com/qyTfYL7cND — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 19, 2022

