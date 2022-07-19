Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan woman killed in Manitoba crash: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 12:58 pm
File: RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say a 35-year-old woman from Saskatchewan is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Benito, Man. Saturday. Global News

A woman from Saskatchewan died following a single-vehicle crash near Benito, Man., over the weekend, RCMP say.

Read more: Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash in West St. Paul

Investigators say the 35-year-old woman from Cote First Nation had been driving north on Highway 83, roughly 16 kilometres south of Benito, when her vehicle went into the ditch around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2' Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2
Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2 – Jul 5, 2022

They say the woman was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled into the ditch.

Read more: Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 8 north of Winnipeg: RCMP

The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rushed to hospital, but died on the way, police said.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

