Saskatchewan woman killed in Manitoba crash: RCMP

A woman from Saskatchewan died following a single-vehicle crash near Benito, Man., over the weekend, RCMP say.

Investigators say the 35-year-old woman from Cote First Nation had been driving north on Highway 83, roughly 16 kilometres south of Benito, when her vehicle went into the ditch around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

They say the woman was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled into the ditch.

The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rushed to hospital, but died on the way, police said.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

