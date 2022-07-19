Police seek to identify suspect after sex assault reported in Richmond Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said on July 13 at around 10:15 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was riding a bus in the Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard area.

Police said when the bus stopped, a male suspect allegedly grabbed the victim “in a sexual manner” after they both exited the bus.

Officers are now searching for a man between 60 and 70 years old, standing between five-feet-six-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a medium build.

Police said he has white hair and was seen wearing shorts, a baseball hat and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.