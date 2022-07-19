Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings for large stretch of Ontario, including some northern regions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2022 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario summer forecast 2022' Ontario summer forecast 2022
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario summer forecast 2022 – Jun 21, 2022

A large part of Ontario — including some northern regions — is under a heat warning today.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for a stretch of the province from Prescott and Russell to Windsor, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C.

The humidex could make it feel as hot as 40 C in some areas.

Trending Stories

In northern Ontario, heat warnings are in place in the Greater Sudbury Area, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie and Elliot Lake.

Read more: Severe storms possible for southern Ontario this week as ‘very hot and humid conditions’ persist

Other areas, including Thunder Bay and Kenora, are under severe thunderstorm watches.

The weather agency says some parts of southern Ontario could see the heat linger for as long as five days, though many will see some relief by Thursday.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagHeat Warning tagHot Weather tagNorthern Ontario tagOntario heat tagOntario heat warning tagontario summer tagOntario hot weather tagontario sun tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers