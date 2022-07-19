Heat warnings for large stretch of Ontario, including some northern regions

Send this page to someone via email

A large part of Ontario — including some northern regions — is under a heat warning today.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for a stretch of the province from Prescott and Russell to Windsor, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C.

The humidex could make it feel as hot as 40 C in some areas.

In northern Ontario, heat warnings are in place in the Greater Sudbury Area, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie and Elliot Lake.

Other areas, including Thunder Bay and Kenora, are under severe thunderstorm watches.

The weather agency says some parts of southern Ontario could see the heat linger for as long as five days, though many will see some relief by Thursday.

