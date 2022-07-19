Man accused of sexually assaulting boy, police believe more possible victims

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police say they are looking for potential victims of an alleged sexual predator who recently targeted a 13-year-old boy.

Police are alleging the accused formed a friendship with the 13-year-old after lying to the boy’s mother that he himself was only 16 years old.

Police say he used that proximity to assault the boy numerous times between June 25 and July 8.

Styve Chouinard, 30, has been charged with a number crimes including sexual assault, inciting sexual contacts and breaking bail conditions.

Police say they have strong reason to believe he may have committed other illegal sexual acts in the Saint-Césaire and Longueuil areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.