Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15-year-old boy among three arrested after Portage la Prairie carjacking

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 11:36 pm
15-year-old boy among three arrested after Portage la Prairie carjacking - image View image in full screen

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested in Winnipeg after a carjacking in Portage la Prairie.

On July 16, at around 9:15 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Saskatchewan Avenue East business when three males approached it. One suspect with a balaclava and a knive told her to get out and all three got in and left.

Trending Stories

The woman was not physically hurt.

RCMP eventually spotted the vehicle near Oak Bluff, but it didn’t stop and continued into Winnipeg.

The suspects made it to McGillivray Boulevard before stopping the car and taking off on foot. They were soon found and arrested without incident.

The 15-year-old is from Brandon and faces the most charges, including robbery and  weapon possession, while a 19-year old man from Portage la Prairie and 24-year-old man from Winnipeg face robbery charges.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagCarjacking tagPortage la Prairie tagYouth Crime tagOak Bluff tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers