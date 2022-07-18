15-year-old boy among three arrested after Portage la Prairie carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested in Winnipeg after a carjacking in Portage la Prairie.

On July 16, at around 9:15 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Saskatchewan Avenue East business when three males approached it. One suspect with a balaclava and a knive told her to get out and all three got in and left.

The woman was not physically hurt.

RCMP eventually spotted the vehicle near Oak Bluff, but it didn’t stop and continued into Winnipeg.

The suspects made it to McGillivray Boulevard before stopping the car and taking off on foot. They were soon found and arrested without incident.

The 15-year-old is from Brandon and faces the most charges, including robbery and weapon possession, while a 19-year old man from Portage la Prairie and 24-year-old man from Winnipeg face robbery charges.

