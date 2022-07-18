Police say man shot in downtown Toronto nightclub has died

Send this page to someone via email

A man shot in a downtown Toronto nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has died, police say.

Toronto police said they received reports people had been shot inside EFS Club in the area of King Street and Bathurst Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were taken to hospital by paramedics following the incident, police said.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at hospital, police confirmed Monday evening. Toronto police named the male victim as Pardeep Brar from Brampton, Ont.

Pardeep Brar, 26, has died. TPS/Handout

“There is no suspect information at this time,” police said.

The force’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.