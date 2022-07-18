Kainai Powwow and Celebration a success

Send this page to someone via email

It was a weekend full of dance and songs as thousands of visitors attended the Kainai Powwow and Celebration.

Charaya Mountain Horse, Senior Kainai Princess, said it had been a long two years of not gathering with friends and family.

“For so long, it almost felt like we were in an alternate universe,” said Mountain Horse.

Selena Medicine Shield, Miss Aboriginal Friendship Princess, echoed the sentiment.

“It’s very healing, and it’s very honouring to be here today to represent and to show non-indigenous people our culture again,” said Medicine Shield.

Mountain Horse is looking forward to what being a leader has in store.

“Honestly, it feels pretty incredible,” said Mountain Horse. “This is my first time being royalty, so getting to be — especially for my community as Niitsitapi — it feels so special.”

Tony Delaney, chairman of the Kainai Powwow and Celebration committee, said there seemed to be a new appreciation for the event.

“Before the pandemic, we really took [this] for granted, and a lot of times we’d have ten powwows or whatever it may be, and it was kind of just another event,” said Delaney.

He was proud to see the community’s resiliency and support from non-Indigenous visitors.

“We do have a strong way of practicing our traditions [and] our customs, and even through colonization and residential schools, we’re able to still do that, even though for generations we were told not to practice our ways, but we continued,” said Delaney.

The committee has already started planning for a bigger event next year.

“This way of life is still going to be here for generations to come,” said Delaney.

