Health

Sinkhole causes partial closure in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 10:59 pm
Fencing in a closed area of Vancouver's Strathcona Park. View image in full screen
Fencing in a closed area of Vancouver's Strathcona Park. Global News

The Vancouver Park Board said Monday it was forced to close an area of Strathcona Park, due to a “sink hole caused by aging infrastructure.”

The closure affects the park’s tennis courts, along with a number of pathways directly adjacent to them.

Metal fencing and temporary barriers were erected in the park Monday.

The board said a “temporary fix” has been completed, but that staff are still investigating a more permanent solution.

People looking to play tennis are being redirected to the nearest courts at Andy Livingstone Park.

Click to play video: 'Residents reclaim Vancouver’s Strathcona Park' Residents reclaim Vancouver’s Strathcona Park
Residents reclaim Vancouver’s Strathcona Park – Jun 11, 2022
