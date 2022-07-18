Sinkhole causes partial closure in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board said Monday it was forced to close an area of Strathcona Park, due to a “sink hole caused by aging infrastructure.”

The closure affects the park’s tennis courts, along with a number of pathways directly adjacent to them.

Due to a sink hole caused by aging infrastructure, part of Strathcona Park – including the tennis courts – is closed. While a temporary fix has been completed, we are investigating a more permanent solution. The nearest tennis courts can be found at Andy Livingstone Park. pic.twitter.com/dr0Gcpsay5 — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) July 18, 2022

Metal fencing and temporary barriers were erected in the park Monday.

The board said a “temporary fix” has been completed, but that staff are still investigating a more permanent solution.

People looking to play tennis are being redirected to the nearest courts at Andy Livingstone Park.

