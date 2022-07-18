Sinkhole causes partial closure in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park

The Vancouver Park Board said Monday it was forced to close an area of Strathcona Park, due to a “sink hole caused by aging infrastructure.”
The closure affects the park’s tennis courts, along with a number of pathways directly adjacent to them.
Metal fencing and temporary barriers were erected in the park Monday.
The board said a “temporary fix” has been completed, but that staff are still investigating a more permanent solution.
People looking to play tennis are being redirected to the nearest courts at Andy Livingstone Park.
