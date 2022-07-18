Barrie man charged after allegedly attempting to steal 3 cars: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police said a 36-year-old Barrie man has been charged after allegedly attempting to steal three vehicles.

Barrie Police said on July 16 at around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report of a disturbance in the Highway 400 and Park Place Boulevard area.

Police said a “minor motor vehicle collision” had occurred and the two drivers were attempting to exchange information.

Officers said that is when a man approached one of the drivers and offered to buy his car.

“The bizarre behaviour of this individual continued as he jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle owner he approached,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the owner was able to “physically remove” the man.

According to police, an altercation occurred and one car was damaged.

Officers allege the man then tried two other times to “steal other occupied cars located in nearby parking lots.”

“A Barrie Police officer located the suspect as he attempted to run away and during the arrest, the officer was assaulted,” officers said.

Police said the officer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and was released.

According to police, a 36-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with three counts of robbery, mischief, assaulting a police officer and breach of probation.

Police said he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.