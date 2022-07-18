Witnesses sought after East Gwillimbury crash leaves 3 injured

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are seeking witnesses after a serious crash in East Gwillimbury over the weekend left three people injured.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to Leslie Street south of Boag Road at around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The release said there was a serious crash involving a red Kia sedan and a Honda Cruiser motorcycle with a side passenger cart.

The 73-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle and the 72-year-old female passenger both suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old Barrie man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate and asked any witnesses who have not yet spoken with officers or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.