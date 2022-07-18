Menu

Canada

Witnesses sought after East Gwillimbury crash leaves 3 injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 12:43 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

York Regional Police are seeking witnesses after a serious crash in East Gwillimbury over the weekend left three people injured.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to Leslie Street south of Boag Road at around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The release said there was a serious crash involving a red Kia sedan and a Honda Cruiser motorcycle with a side passenger cart.

Read more: Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto’s east end

The 73-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle and the 72-year-old female passenger both suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old Barrie man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate and asked any witnesses who have not yet spoken with officers or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

York Regional Police Motorcycle Crash York Police East Gwillimbury Leslie Street East Gwillimbury crash Leslie Street crash

