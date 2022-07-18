Saskatchewan to expand cystic fibrosis medication on Aug. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Aug. 1, coverage for cystic fibrosis (CF) medication Trikafta will be available for CF patients who meet the medical criteria aged six and older in Saskatchewan.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said the government is “pleased” to expand coverage for the medication.

“We know that Trikafta has been shown to improve the quality of life for patients, and this expanded coverage will help children with CF and their families for years to come,” Merriman said in a press release.

Trikafta works by targeting specific genetic mutations that cause CF. The mutation impacts about 90 per cent of CF patients.

The medication was approved to treat children ages six to 11 in April by Health Canada.

Saskatchewan’s coverage for CF patients ages 12 and up went into effect on Oct. 1, 2021.

Kelly Grover, president and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, said expanding coverage of the drug “will change the trajectory of the disease and the future for many children in Saskatchewan” who have CF.

“Saskatchewan was one of the first provinces to fund the drug for those 12 years of age and older last year, and today has continued to recognize Trikafta’s extraordinary, transformative value, by expanding coverage of Trikafta to include children ages six to 11 years old,” Grover said.

“We celebrate this news alongside our CF community in Saskatchewan, which has worked tirelessly for this day.”

Trikafta costs about $300,000 per patient a year.

The government is encouraging CF patients or parents and guardians of children with CF who think Trikafta therapy may help them to speak to their doctor.

According to the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Registry, there are more than 110 CF patients in Saskatchewan.