Crime

Officers swarmed by large crowd watching YouTuber at Kitchener park: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 12:11 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they were forced to disperse a crowd of more than 300 people who gathered to watch a YouTuber at a Kitchener park on Sunday night.

They say officers went to Tremaine Park on William Lewis Street after a crowd had gathered at the park, as cars were left in the middle of the road and were blocking residents of nearby driveways.

Read more: Environmental group says it deflated tires on Kitchener SUVs

Police say that while at the scene, several fights broke out while the officers attempted to disperse the crowd.

After one man was arrested for being in a fight, police say the crowd began to swarm police and more officers were called to the scene and the crowd was dispersed.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and that no charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

Read more: Man in Canada Post jacket attempts home invasion in Kitchener: Waterloo Police

Police confirmed that the crowd had gathered to watch a YouTuber although they did not provide a name.

Basketball player K Showtime, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, had a note posted on his Instagram stories saying he would be at the park at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

