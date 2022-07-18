Officers swarmed by large crowd watching YouTuber at Kitchener park: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they were forced to disperse a crowd of more than 300 people who gathered to watch a YouTuber at a Kitchener park on Sunday night.

They say officers went to Tremaine Park on William Lewis Street after a crowd had gathered at the park, as cars were left in the middle of the road and were blocking residents of nearby driveways.

Police say that while at the scene, several fights broke out while the officers attempted to disperse the crowd.

After one man was arrested for being in a fight, police say the crowd began to swarm police and more officers were called to the scene and the crowd was dispersed.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and that no charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed that the crowd had gathered to watch a YouTuber although they did not provide a name.

Basketball player K Showtime, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, had a note posted on his Instagram stories saying he would be at the park at 6 p.m. on Sunday.