Crime

‘Your gas guzzler kills’: Environmental group says it deflated tires on Kitchener SUVs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 10:12 am
An extremist group of environmentalists has claimed it let the air out of the tires of dozens of SUVs in a couple of neighbourhoods in Kitchener over the weekend. View image in full screen
An extremist group of environmentalists has claimed it let the air out of the tires of dozens of SUVs in a couple of neighbourhoods in Kitchener over the weekend. Getty Images

A group of environmentalists claimed it let the air out of the tires of dozens of SUVs in a couple of neighbourhoods in Kitchener over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Regional Police told Global News in an email that the incidents occurred early Sunday in Glasgow Heights and Stanley Park.

“We received more than 30 reports of tires being deflated. They were not slashed and there was no other damage done to the vehicles,” the spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“All the vehicles targeted were SUVs and a note was left on the windshield that stated, ‘Your gas guzzler kills.’”

They said the suspect or suspects targeted one or two tires on each of the vehicles.

In a press release, a group known as The Tyre Extinguishers claimed to be behind the mischief, saying it had received “angry emails” after it had deflated tires on 60 vehicles in the “affluent” neighbourhoods.

The Tyre Extinguishers launched in England earlier this year before spreading out to several other countries, including the U.S.

The group claims this is the first targeted action in Canada.

