Police investigate reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after a witness reported hearing gunshots in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to Gaukel and Ontario streets shortly before 4 p.m. to respond.

No injuries have been reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police have not said whether they have found signs of gunplay in the area.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

