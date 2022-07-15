Menu

Crime

Police investigate reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 9:33 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after a witness reported hearing gunshots in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to Gaukel and Ontario streets shortly before 4 p.m. to respond.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate 2 shootings in Kitchener early Thursday

No injuries have been reported to police as a result of the incident.

Trending Stories

Police have not said whether they have found signs of gunplay in the area.

Read more: Man, woman arrested after shooting reported in Kitchener on Sunday

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

