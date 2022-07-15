Police investigate reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after a witness reported hearing gunshots in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say officers were called to Gaukel and Ontario streets shortly before 4 p.m. to respond.
No injuries have been reported to police as a result of the incident.
Trending Stories
Police have not said whether they have found signs of gunplay in the area.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments