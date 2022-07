Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a driver of an ATV has died after a crash.

Police say an incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Debert, near Gray Road.

“Officers learned that the ATV rolled while it was negotiating a turn in the gravel pit,” read the release.

The 64-year-old driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Lower Debert, N.S.

RCMP say an investigation into his death is ongoing.