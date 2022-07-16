Motorcyclist dead after highway crash north of Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia police are investigating a fatal car crash involving a motorcycle.

RCMP say the incident occurred on Friday just before 7:30 p.m., on Hwy. 2 in Wellington, N.S.

According to a release, a motorcycle was travelling on the highway, “when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.”

The cyclist was a 52-year-old man from Fletcher’s Lake, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours, police said, while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

