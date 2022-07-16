Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dead after highway crash north of Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: July 15' Global News at 6 Halifax: July 15
Global News at 6 Halifax from July 15, 2022.

Nova Scotia police are investigating a fatal car crash involving a motorcycle.

RCMP say the incident occurred on Friday just before 7:30 p.m., on Hwy. 2 in Wellington, N.S.

According to a release, a motorcycle was travelling on the highway, “when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dies crossing N.S. highway in attempt to help driver who struck a deer

The cyclist was a 52-year-old man from Fletcher’s Lake, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours, police said, while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

