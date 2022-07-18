Man dies in hospital after seaplane crashes into Quebec river, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old man was killed in a plane crash in the Shawinigan region about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

The Sûreté du Québec say the seaplane was seen falling over the St-Maurice river in Mauricie before crashing around 3:45 p.m.

Several hydro lines were damaged leaving more than 5,000 residents without power in the afternoon.

It’s unclear why the pilot lost control of the aircraft but mechanical failure is a possible cause.

Police searched the crash site for other passengers but concluded 63-year-old Rene Martel was likely alone aboard the plane.

He was pulled from the plane and taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Witnesses report hearing a loud explosion immediately following the crash.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances.