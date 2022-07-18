OPP make arrest in West Grey, Ont. homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

West Region Ontario Provincial Police say a West Grey man was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in the Township of Chatsworth.

Police say Sunday afternoon, OPP received information that a wanted suspect was in the area of Walters Falls. Officers found and arrested Kodie Hearsum, 34, from the Township of West Grey at about 3:43 p.m.

Hearsum is being held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton, Ont., but police have not disclosed any charges.

The West Grey Police Service and Grey Bruce OPP began the investigation on Friday, following a shooting on Grey Road 4 in the Township of West Grey.

At the time, a dead individual was found in the Walters Falls area in the Township of Chatsworth.

Police say more updates will be provided as they become available.