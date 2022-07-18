Menu

Crime

OPP make arrest in West Grey, Ont. homicide investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 18, 2022 9:13 am
montana View image in full screen
FILE -police lights. MR

West Region Ontario Provincial Police say a West Grey man was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in the Township of Chatsworth.

Police say Sunday afternoon, OPP received information that a wanted suspect was in the area of Walters Falls. Officers found and arrested Kodie Hearsum, 34, from the Township of West Grey at about 3:43 p.m.

Hearsum is being held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton, Ont., but police have not disclosed any charges.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: 5 injured after crash south of St. Thomas, Ont.

The West Grey Police Service and Grey Bruce OPP began the investigation on Friday, following a shooting on Grey Road 4 in the Township of West Grey.

At the time, a dead individual was found in the Walters Falls area in the Township of Chatsworth.

Police say more updates will be provided as they become available.

