Traffic

5 injured after crash south of St. Thomas, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 17, 2022 12:58 pm
OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision south of St. Thomas, Ont.

Police say officers responded to the collision at John Wise Line and Fairview Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A sedan and SUV were involved in the collision.

Police say three people in the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person in the sedan suffered serious injuries and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Fairview Road at John Wise Line was closed but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

