5 injured after crash south of St. Thomas, Ont.: OPP

OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision south of St. Thomas, Ont.
Police say officers responded to the collision at John Wise Line and Fairview Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
A sedan and SUV were involved in the collision.
Police say three people in the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One person in the sedan suffered serious injuries and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection of Fairview Road at John Wise Line was closed but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
