Camryn Rogers wins Canada’s first ever hammer throw medal in world championships

Canada‘s Camryn Rogers won a silver medal in women’s hammer throw at the world track and field championships on Sunday.

It’s Canada’s first-ever world medal in the event.

The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., unleashed a throw of 75.52 metres to seal her spot on the podium.

American Brooke Andersen won the gold with a toss of 78.96 on her final throw. Janee’ Kassanavoid of the U.S. threw 74.86 to claim the bronze.

Jillian Weir of Kingston, Ont., was fifth with a throw of 72.41.

Rogers’ medal caps a breakout season for the Canadian, who shattered her own national and collegiate records with a throw of 77.67 at the same Hayward Field stadium last month.

Rogers was fifth in her Olympic debut last summer in Tokyo, and was the youngest athlete in the final.

