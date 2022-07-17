Menu

Sports

Camryn Rogers wins Canada’s first ever hammer throw medal in world championships

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2022 4:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Sask. 80-year-old breaks her 13th track and field world record' Sask. 80-year-old breaks her 13th track and field world record
Under extreme heat, Saskatchewan's best track and field competitors put on a show for day two of the provincial championships. Taking centre stage is an 80-year-old athlete who broke a world record, again.

Canada‘s Camryn Rogers won a silver medal in women’s hammer throw at the world track and field championships on Sunday.

It’s Canada’s first-ever world medal in the event.

The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., unleashed a throw of 75.52 metres to seal her spot on the podium.

American Brooke Andersen won the gold with a toss of 78.96 on her final throw. Janee’ Kassanavoid of the U.S. threw 74.86 to claim the bronze.

Trending Stories

Jillian Weir of Kingston, Ont., was fifth with a throw of 72.41.

Rogers’ medal caps a breakout season for the Canadian, who shattered her own national and collegiate records with a throw of 77.67 at the same Hayward Field stadium last month.

Rogers was fifth in her Olympic debut last summer in Tokyo, and was the youngest athlete in the final.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
