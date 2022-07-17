Two teen Sask. athletes named to Team Canada U20 track and field team

Send this page to someone via email

Avery Pearson and Savannah Sutherland crossed the finish line in the 200-metre race placing first and second.

It’s not their specialty event but they’re competing in it at the Saskatchewan track and field meet to stay ready for what’s next.

And again they’ve been named to represent Team Canada at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Columbia, August 2-7, 2022.

“It was not an easy process for me this summer,” Pearson said. “Just running U20, it was a lot of front running this season so I wasn’t able to (do a personal best).”

But on the last day in the qualifying period, the University of Saskatchewan Huskie ran a personal best smashing the team standard in the 800-metre race.

Sutherland, who goes to the University of Michigan, had a less stressful time making the team standard in her first meet of the season.

“I felt just so excited to be able to be on the team again especially because it’s such a big team this year compared to last year,” Sutherland said. “Last year I think there were only 15 athletes and this year there’s 33.”

The 2020 U20 World Championships were pushed back a year due to COVID, giving these teenage athletes a chance to make the team twice.

Sutherland won bronze at the meet last year and wants to be on the podium again. She sees herself not only representing Canada but Saskatchewan too.

“Even though we are from one of the smaller provinces, it’s still definitely very possible you can go and make these meets and compete at such high level competition,” Sutherland said.

Pearson feels the pride of having two Saskatchewan athletes on the Team Canada squad.

“Sask girls, we’re tough and we work hard and we get it done and I’m glad I can be a part of that and hopefully younger Sask girls can look up to us and do the same,” Pearson said.

However, they’re not the only Saskatchewan track stars taking giant strides to the international stage.

They’re joining hurdling standout Michelle Harrison and 800m runner Julianne Labach as inspirational mentors for the next generation of prairie-born athletes.