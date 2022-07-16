Open water swim returns to Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year break caused by the pandemic, Canada’s largest and longest running open water swim event made it’s return to Okanagan Lake on Saturday morning. The Interior Savings ‘Across the Lake Swim’ challenges participants to swim 2.1 kilometres from the old ferry docks in West Kelowna to the shores of Hot Sandy beach in Kelowna.

Roughly 650 people from all over the country participated in the 74th annual swim, including 54-year-old Brent Hobbs from Kelowna who came in third place at just 27:24. He says despite the achievement, he doesn’t keep score.

“I’ve been a life-long swimmer. I do it for fitness and my mental health and I also like to compete,” Brett Hobbs explained.

“I’ve lived in Kelowna for 20 years and to me this is culture in Kelowna.”

Story continues below advertisement

Karlyn Pipes was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2015. She also finished near the top in Saturday’s event, coming in sixth place. Pipes describes swimming as “the perfect sport, because it’s truly for everyone.”

“That’s the beautiful thing. The water does not know your age, it doesn’t judge you,” said Pipes.

“I mean the clock will judge you, but you know you get in there and you feel ageless.”

One Kelowna living-legend defined just that. Conny Stamhuis completed her Across the Lake Swim just days after turning 90. Although she received the loudest cheer of anyone who crossed the finish line at Saturday’s event, she certainly doesn’t do it for the attention.

The former registered nurse had a goal of raising $10,000 for Doctors without Borders, an emergency humanitarian medical group. She raised over $17,000.

“They have always been my favourite charity, so that is why I decided, well, maybe when I do this when I’m 90, I’ll make enough news that people will donate for them,” said Stamhuis.

Story continues below advertisement

Stamhuis is best known in the community for her ability to push herself, no matter what her age. She moved to Canada from the Netherlands in her 20s, studied nursing in her 40s, started swimming in her 60s, and swam for the first time across Okanagan Lake in her 80s. She described today’s challenge as “easy.”

“It was actually a very good swim,” expressed Stamhuis.

Read more: Record breaking weekend for Okanagan swimmers

“The water was nice, very nice. It was not too wavy or anything like that.”

While Stamhuis was the oldest person to compete in Saturday’s swim, a new generation of first-time participants also crossed the finish line. A trio of 8-year-olds were filled with excitement following their big achievement.

“I feel good and I’m just glad that I crossed the finish line,” said Amelia Malcolm.

“I felt really proud of myself for doing it for the first time,” said Tristan Gilchrist.

“You basically can never stop kicking, but then you have to, like your arms, you can give them a break. But it felt really good to cross the finish line, I was really proud,” described Stella Edstrom.