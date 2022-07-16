Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One person dead after boat capsizes on Wabamun Lake

By Kim Smith & Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 10:47 pm
One person is dead after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake, west of Edmonton, Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake, west of Edmonton, Saturday afternoon. Supplied

One person is dead after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake, west of Edmonton, Saturday afternoon.

According to the RCMP, officers from Parkland County responded to the area shortly before 3:00 p.m. and when they arrived the Wabamun fire department had pulled a man from the water.

The victim has been identified as a 56-year-old man from Parkland County.

Mounties said the man is believed to have been participating in a training exercise with a local volunteer group.

Police continue to investigate, but do not believe the death is suspicious.

 

 

 

Related News
RCMP tagEdmonton tagEMS tagBoating tagParkland tagWabamun Lake tagboat capsized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers