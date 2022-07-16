One person dead after boat capsizes on Wabamun Lake

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake, west of Edmonton, Saturday afternoon.

According to the RCMP, officers from Parkland County responded to the area shortly before 3:00 p.m. and when they arrived the Wabamun fire department had pulled a man from the water.

The victim has been identified as a 56-year-old man from Parkland County.

Mounties said the man is believed to have been participating in a training exercise with a local volunteer group.

Police continue to investigate, but do not believe the death is suspicious.