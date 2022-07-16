BC NDP announces leadership contest to replace premier

Send this page to someone via email

The BC NDP say rules are now in place for its leadership election later this year.

Eighteen days after Premier John Horgan announced that he’ll be stepping down as the NDP’s leader in December, the party issued a release on Saturday announcing the leadership contest and some of its rules.

The contest will officially start on Sunday, July 17. The deadline to join in is Sunday, Sept. 4.

Voting will begin on Sunday, Nov. 13, with the new leader being announced on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Other leadership contest rules include being a party member in good standing for at least 90 days prior to the leadership election date and being eligible to stand for election.

Story continues below advertisement

4:53 B.C. Premier John Horgan says he’s ready to retire B.C. Premier John Horgan says he’s ready to retire – Jun 29, 2022

The party says candidates must submit their application, plus a $15,000 entry fee, by Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The BC NDP says former cabinet minister Elizabeth Cull will oversee the election process.

Horgan made his retirement announcement on June 28 despite the NDP having won a majority in the 2020 election and the right to govern until 2024.

2:22 Speculation begins on who will be B.C.’s next premier Speculation begins on who will be B.C.’s next premier – Jun 29, 2022

In a news conference on that day, Horgan said “I have come to the conclusion I cannot give six more years. This has been the thrill of my life to be the Premier of British Columbia.”

Story continues below advertisement

“For his last 17 years as an MLA and five as premier, John Horgan has shown what’s possible when elected officials put people first and fight hard to make life better for everyone,” Aaron Sumexheltza, president of the BC NDP, said in a press release.

“I look forward to seeing the candidates who put their names forward for this important job representing New Democrat values and serving the great people of British Columbia.”

5:49 Premier Glen Clark on John Horgan’s political legacy Premier Glen Clark on John Horgan’s political legacy – Jun 29, 2022