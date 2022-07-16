Police arrest man after ‘bank robbery spree’ in Toronto

Police have arrested a man following three alleged bank robberies across Toronto in June and July.
In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to three incidents between June 24 and July 9 in the Fashion District, The Beaches and the Church and Wellesley area.
Police said that in each incident a man went into a bank with his identity disguised and approached a bank teller. He then handed the employee a note saying a robbery was taking place and demanded “a large amount of cash,” according to police.
Police said in two of the three incidents the man allegedly fled with cash.
On Thursday, Toronto police located the suspect and took him into custody. Officers also executed a search warrant at his home.
Police said the man possessed a pellet handgun, glasses, a wig and a “handwritten hold-up note.”
Brandon McKenna, 45, was arrested by Toronto police. He faces three counts of robbery and three counts of disguise with intent.
Police said he appeared in court on Friday.
