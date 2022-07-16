Police arrest man after ‘bank robbery spree’ in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have arrested a man following three alleged bank robberies across Toronto in June and July.

In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to three incidents between June 24 and July 9 in the Fashion District, The Beaches and the Church and Wellesley area.

Police said that in each incident a man went into a bank with his identity disguised and approached a bank teller. He then handed the employee a note saying a robbery was taking place and demanded “a large amount of cash,” according to police.

Police said in two of the three incidents the man allegedly fled with cash.

Read more: Suspect wanted in Toronto bank robbery where employee was stabbed multiple times

On Thursday, Toronto police located the suspect and took him into custody. Officers also executed a search warrant at his home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man possessed a pellet handgun, glasses, a wig and a “handwritten hold-up note.”

Brandon McKenna, 45, was arrested by Toronto police. He faces three counts of robbery and three counts of disguise with intent.

Police said he appeared in court on Friday.

1:34 A violent hold up at a bank in Toronto’s Chinatown A violent hold up at a bank in Toronto’s Chinatown – Jun 27, 2022