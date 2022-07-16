Menu

Comments

Crime

Police arrest man after ‘bank robbery spree’ in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 4:04 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police have arrested a man following three alleged bank robberies across Toronto in June and July.

In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to three incidents between June 24 and July 9 in the Fashion District, The Beaches and the Church and Wellesley area.

Police said that in each incident a man went into a bank with his identity disguised and approached a bank teller. He then handed the employee a note saying a robbery was taking place and demanded “a large amount of cash,” according to police.

Police said in two of the three incidents the man allegedly fled with cash.

Read more: Suspect wanted in Toronto bank robbery where employee was stabbed multiple times

On Thursday, Toronto police located the suspect and took him into custody. Officers also executed a search warrant at his home.

Police said the man possessed a pellet handgun, glasses, a wig and a “handwritten hold-up note.”

Brandon McKenna, 45, was arrested by Toronto police. He faces three counts of robbery and three counts of disguise with intent.

Police said he appeared in court on Friday.

