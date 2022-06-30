Suspect wanted in Toronto bank robbery where employee was stabbed multiple times

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re still looking for a suspect after a violent bank robbery in Toronto earlier this week where an employee was stabbed multiple times.

Toronto police said they were called just before 1 p.m. Monday for a hold-up in the area of Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue.

A man entered the bank wearing a mask and hoodie, pulled out a large knife and demanded cash, police said.

He then jumped over the counter and approached a bank employee.

The employee took cash out of their wallet and gave it to the man, who then stabbed the employee multiple times, police said.

The man fled through an emergency exit at the back of the bank, officers added.

He was described as 20 to 30 years old with a slim build and was wearing a white mask, a yellow toque, a red hoodie, a black jacket, torn blue jeans and red running shoes.

He was also reportedly carrying a black backpack.

“He is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

