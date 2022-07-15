Menu

Fire

Saskatoon fire department battling multiple fires in north end

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 10:46 pm
Multiple fires in North end of Saskatoon .
Multiple fires in North end of Saskatoon . Saskatoon Fire Department

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is reporting multiple fires in the north end of Saskatoon.

SFD received a report of a fire at 4:11 p.m. along the tracks north of 71st Street East.

No civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported according to a press release.

One fire engine, a brush truck, a tanker unit and the Battalion Chief arrived on scene after identifying a fire close to New Holland and Sarcan.

The fire was spreading and more resources were dispatched to the scene, according to the press release.

Firefighters identified multiple fires and according to the release sent just before 8 p.m.

Martensville Fire Department is assisting the SFD. Saskatoon Police Service is providing essential traffic control to keep the public, fire crews and tools safe.

Multiple fires in North end of Saskatoon View image in full screen
Multiple fires in North end of Saskatoon. Saskatoon Fire Department

SFD is requesting all motorists and residents to respect barricades, police and fire personnel.

“Firefighting in this extreme hot weather is being considered, and crews rotated regularly, to keep firefighters from overheating, dehydrating and staying safe to be in optimal firefighting condition,” the press release said.

