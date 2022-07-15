New Westminster police rescue 2 people from sinking boat on Fraser River

New Westminster police were called to rescue two people from a boat sinking on the Fraser River on Thursday.
Officers boarded a police boat and called for assistance from the Coast Guard and an RCMP helicopter, after someone called 911 to report people yelling for help on the water.
Police located a boat that had sustained “significant damage” with two people aboard in need of medical care, NWPD said in a media release.
They were able to guide the damaged boat to a dock where paramedics were waiting. One person was transported to hospital.
Police said they were unable to determine how the boat was damaged, but impaired boating is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.
