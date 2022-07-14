New Westminster armed robbery sends one victim to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects armed with firearms committed a robbery and an assault on the corner of Clarkson and McKenzie streets in downtown New Westminster on Monday, police say.

A group of three reported to police at about 8:30 p.m. that they were robbed by two armed people, police said.

“One suspect pointed a firearm at one of the victims and struck him in the face before taking the victim’s bag, Sgt. Justine Thom said.

“As the suspects walked away from the group with the victim’s bag they pointed their firearms at another person who was walking down the street and asked this person what valuables they had on them.”

The suspects then left the area heading west towards Begbie Street, according to police.

One victim was transported to hospital.

Police are looking for any potential witnesses and CCTV footage from the area.

Police described the first suspect as a man, 30 to 40 years old, with a stocky build, standing approximately five feet nine inches, wearing a black puffer-style jacket, jeans, and black hat.

The second suspect is described as a woman, 25 to 35 years old, with a stocky build, five feet six inches tall, with blonde or red hair, wearing dark eye makeup and black clothes, and carrying a green purse.

The suspects and victims were not known to each other, police said.

Anyone with potential information is being asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

