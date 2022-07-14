Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New Westminster armed robbery sends one victim to hospital

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 10:16 am
FILE - New Westminster police officers said they shut down an "illegal" nightclub on Jan. 30, 2022 and issued fines under B.C.'s COVID-19 Related Measures Act. View image in full screen
New Westminster police are looking for two suspects who robbed three people at gunpoint on July 11, 2022. Handout/New Westminster Police Department

Two suspects armed with firearms committed a robbery and an assault on the corner of Clarkson and McKenzie streets in downtown New Westminster on Monday, police say.

A group of three reported to police at about 8:30 p.m. that they were robbed by two armed people, police said.

Read more: British Columbians split on idea of a provincial police force, poll finds

“One suspect pointed a firearm at one of the victims and struck him in the face before taking the victim’s bag, Sgt. Justine Thom said.

“As the suspects walked away from the group with the victim’s bag they pointed their firearms at another person who was walking down the street and asked this person what valuables they had on them.”

The suspects then left the area heading west towards Begbie Street, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

One victim was transported to hospital.

Read more: Two men badly hurt in Surrey motorcycle crash; police watchdog called in

Police are looking for any potential witnesses and CCTV footage from the area.

Police described the first suspect as a man, 30 to 40 years old, with a stocky build, standing approximately five feet nine inches, wearing a black puffer-style jacket, jeans, and black hat.

The second suspect is described as a woman, 25 to 35 years old, with a stocky build, five feet six inches tall, with blonde or red hair, wearing dark eye makeup and black clothes, and carrying a green purse.

The suspects and victims were not known to each other, police said.

Anyone with potential information is being asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

Click to play video: 'Man stabbed after tensions rise on East Hastings' Man stabbed after tensions rise on East Hastings
Man stabbed after tensions rise on East Hastings
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Armed Robbery tagBC tagNew Westminster tagBC crime tagNew Westminster crime tagNew Westminster Police Department tagBC robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers