Police search for two Kamloops boys missing since last week

Police in Kamloops, B.C. are seeking public assistance to locate two young brothers who have not been seen or heard from since last week.

William Mochrie, 11, and Mark Mochrie, 13, may have been picked up by their non-custodial parent, Kristen Mochrie, on July 8, according to an RCMP news release. They were last seen in Kamloops.

“Their whereabouts are currently unknown,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in the release. “Police and family are concerned for the well-being of the boys, who are considered missing at this time.”

William Mochrie, 11, and Mark Mochrie, 13, have not been seen since Fri. July 8, 2022. Kamloops RCMP are seeking public assistance bringing them home. Kamloops RCMP

Police believe the boys may be travelling to Barriere, 100 Mile House, Lillooet or the Edmonton area with Kristen and her partner, Cory Battilana. Kristen may be going by the name Warawa, the release adds.

It’s possible they are travelling in a 1997 red, two-door Honda Civic with B.C. license plate LR520R or a 2017 blue, five-door Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. license plate KE920K.

William is described as four feet seven inches tall and 71 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Mark is described as five feet tall and 141 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Kristen is 37 years old and described as five-foot-two in height and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Battilana is 38 years old old, is five-foot-eight, 163 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information that may help locate the boys is asked to contact their nearest police detachment or Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Kamloops RCMP believe William and Mark Mochrie may be travelling with their non-custodial parent, Kristen Mochrie (right) and her partner Cory Battilana. Kamloops RCMP