BC SPCA food bank in urgent need of supplies

The BC SPCA is making an urgent appeal for help stocking its pet food bank.

The organization says it has seen an “ongoing decrease” in donations of pet food and supplies coming in since January, as people grapple with the rising cost of living.

“Across the province, we have seen less pet food donations coming into our centres,” BC SPCA outreach specialist Diane Waters said in a media release.

“Everyone understands that the increased cost of living makes it more difficult for people to donate, but unfortunately, this is exactly when the need is greatest for the clients of our pet food banks.”

The shortage of donations comes amid rising demand. In December, the BC SPCA said it had seen a 20 per cent increase in need for pet food and supplies, providing more than 650,000 animal meals.

While the SPCA is doing what it can to stock shelves, it said supplies are being rapidly depleted, particularly in areas like Fort Nelson where thousands of evacuees were forced to flee wildfires.

The BC SPCA’s pet food bank offers a critical resource for owners struggling with financial challenges and emergencies, and can even make the difference in keeping a pet with their family.

Waters said clients have a variety of reasons for needing temporary support, and that losing the ability to provide that help would be “heartbreaking.”

“Sometimes a pay cheque just can’t be stretched to the end of the month and people need a little help,” she said.

The BC SPCA is seeking unopened pet food as well as cash donations and volunteers. It is particularly short of dry and wet cat food and cat litter.

You can find out more about how to donate at the BC SPCA website.