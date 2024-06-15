Menu

Canada

Fundraiser walk for stroke survivors held in West Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 6:02 pm
1 min read
A few dozen people attended a fundraiser for stroke survivors in West Vancouver on Saturday. View image in full screen
A few dozen people attended a fundraiser for stroke survivors in West Vancouver on Saturday. Global News
Dozens of people gathered in West Vancouver for a fundraising event on Saturday.

It was the 17th annual Strides for Strokes walk on West Vancouver’s Centennial Seawalk at John Lawson Park.

The event raises funds for the North Shore Stroke Recovery Centre, which offers services to stroke survivors after they make their way through the health-care system.

“We pick a day (to) celebrate and recognize the survivors of strokes on the North Shore, and make them feel special,” Ross Stewart, a North Shore Stroke Recovery Centre board member and Steps for Strokes’ organizer, said.

“We offer speech, art, music and physical therapy.”

The centre calls it more than just a fundraiser as it provides a celebration of resilience, unity and the journey of stroke survivors.

The walk itself is a four-kilometre stretch along the Seawalk.

One of the centre members is Janet Coons, who has been a member for more than a decade.

She joined after she had a stroke.

“It is so uplifting to go (to the centre). They have so many programs, and just (great) general socializing,” she said.

“I have met some really, really good friends there and we support each other. It’s magic.”

Those who wish can donate online.

