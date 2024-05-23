Vancouver Canucks’ Rick Tocchet wins Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks is this season’s Jack Adams Award winner as NHL coach of the year.

The league announced Tocchet as the recipient, selected by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, on Wednesday.

“This really is a team award, and I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of our staff and complete buy-in from the players,” Tocchet said in a statement. “I am truly honoured and humbled by this achievement and look forward to getting back to work this summer as we continue to work on improving our hockey team. Vancouver is a passionate hockey market and our fans were a huge part of our success this season.”

Tocchet received 82 first-place votes of 114 ballots and earned 483 voting points to win the award.

Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Predators (145 points) and Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets (75 points) were the other finalists.

The 60-year-old Tocchet helped the Canucks finish first in the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record in his first full season behind the team’s bench. Vancouver lost to the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Toc has created a true partnership between the players, coaches and staff,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “He has held people accountable and worked very hard in putting a process in place for everyone to follow. Our staples and structure will help guide this group for years to come.

“I am very impressed with the job he has done this season and I am excited to see what lies ahead for this team under Toc’s direction.”

Tocchet, a first-time finalist, is the third Canucks coach to win the award after Pat Quinn in 1991-92 and Alain Vigneault in 2006-07.