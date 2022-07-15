Pope visit to Lac Ste. Anne bringing up complex emotions

Send this page to someone via email

Work is progressing at the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site, preparing for Pope Francis’ visit on July 26th.

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Chief Tony Alexis said this is a historical moment many of “our people” have been waiting for.

“We call Lac Ste. Anne ‘Wakamne,’ or God’s Lake,” Alexis said. “Long before settlers came, Wakamne has had a deep spiritual significance to the First Nation people and was known for it’s healing waters.

“The site is sacred. Our people have taken the spiritual journey to these waters for generations, some walking here from great distances.”

People are expected to be coming to the pilgrimage from great distances this year, as well.

A sidewalk has been built from the shrine to the lake. Fences will be put up and there will be designated areas for people to go.

On the day the pope arrives, 3000 support workers will be on site to help with those who struggle with trauma

Tents will be up, and there will be water and food stations as well.

Some 40,000 people are expected to be in Lac Ste. Anne.

Alexis said while there are people who are excited to see the Pope, there are many who are struggling with the idea he will be here.

“Healing comes from both sides: there’s the healing indigenous community side and the church side. There’s still gaps that are there, there’s a lot of work that has to happen,” Chief Alexis said.

"This visit from the Pope — it's an opportunity to create that bridge."

“If there is one photo — whatever that magic photo is going to be that tells a story of this visit — it has to capture all of that. It has to capture that reconciliation bridge, it has to capture the opportunity to heal,” Chief Alexis said.

Alexis went to the Vatican in 2016 and had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis then. He gifted the Pope a drum with a painted picture of the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site and invited the Pope to come.

Six years later, Pope Francis will be in Lac Ste. Anne.

“For some of our people, Pope Francis’ apology will not be enough,” Alexis said.

"Healing is not linear. This apology will be a fundamental step towards forgiveness, closure, healing and reconciliation.

“Much like Wakamne’s healing abilities, it is fitting the Pope’s visit to this healing place will bring healing to so many.”

Underneath where all the work is being done lay burial sites. The Lac Ste. Anne Metis community’s Tracy Friedel said she’s concerned about having up to 40,000 people on walk over them in just one day.

“This is an extremely complex event that was incredibly rushed in the planning. Notwithstanding those challenges, we are working closely with the church on the matter of interest with everyone,” Friedel said.

“We have been reassured by the archdioceses that they are going to work with the community on the issue of the unmarked graves and we are trusting in the church to follow through on this.”

Friedel said the community has been concerned about the unmarked graves for many years.

“The past week, there has been highlighted attention on this issue.

“If the occasion of the papal visit helps to ensure that these unmarked graves are accurately identified and properly protected, then I think we will have achieved an objective that matters to all of us.”