S&P/TSX composite snaps 5 day skid but closed down 3.3 per cent for week

Canada’s main stock index broke a five-day losing streak but still ended the week off 3.3 per cent as crude oil and gold prices struggled over the past five trading sessions.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 65.39 points to 18,394.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 658.09 points or 2.2 per cent at 31,288.26. The S&P 500 index was up 72.78 points at 3,863.16, while the Nasdaq composite was up 201.23 points at 11,452.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.70 cents US compared with 76.12 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.81 at US$97.59 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 41.6 cents at US$7.02 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.20 at US$1,703.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 2.3 cents at US$3.23 a pound.