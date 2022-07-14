Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points in early trading, U.S. markets also fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike' Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike
Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading as the financial, energy and base metal sectors led the way lower and the loonie fell compared with the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 311.46 points at 18,303.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 453.81 points at 30,318.98. The S&P 500 index was down 53.15 points at 3,748.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 133.30 points at 11,114.28.

Read more: ‘A big shock’: Canadians feeling squeezed by Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.06 cents US compared with 77.07 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down US$2.46 at US$93.84 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up two cents at US$6.71 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$29.70 at US$1,705.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.23 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
