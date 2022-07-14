S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points in early trading, U.S. markets also fall

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading as the financial, energy and base metal sectors led the way lower and the loonie fell compared with the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 311.46 points at 18,303.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 453.81 points at 30,318.98. The S&P 500 index was down 53.15 points at 3,748.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 133.30 points at 11,114.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.06 cents US compared with 77.07 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down US$2.46 at US$93.84 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up two cents at US$6.71 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The August gold contract was down US$29.70 at US$1,705.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.23 a pound.