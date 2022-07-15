Menu

Canada

Police seek public’s help finding missing London Ont. man

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 4:05 pm
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Alexander Yeck of London. Supplied by London Police Service

London Police Service is asking for the publics help in locating a 35-year-old London, Ont., man.

Alexander Yeck, 35, is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-nine in height, approximately 170 pounds, with brown and blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen on April 20 in St. Thomas, however, he resides and is believed to be in the London area.

Investigators say they have received unconfirmed information that he was seen in London earlier this week, however, police have yet to locate him.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare, police say.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

