Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 3:37 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man is dead after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the collision took place in the Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road area just after 2 p.m.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after man assaulted in Toronto

Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Trending Stories

In an update, police said the man was pronounced deceased.

Officers said roads are closed in the area.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagPedestrian Struck tagPRP tagLakeshore Road tagMississauga pedestrian struck tagElmwood Avenue tagPedestrian Struck Mississauga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers