Man dead after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police

A man is dead after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.
In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the collision took place in the Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road area just after 2 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
In an update, police said the man was pronounced deceased.
Officers said roads are closed in the area.
