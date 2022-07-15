Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region expecting first doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine by end of July

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Health Canada approves vaccine for children under 5' COVID-19: Health Canada approves vaccine for children under 5
WATCH: Health Canada approves COVID vaccine for children under 5

Waterloo Public Health is expecting to get its first doses of Moderna’s two-dose pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months to five years of age by the end of the month.

“At this time, we are awaiting more direction from the Province,” a spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“We expect to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine towards the end of July for this age group.”

Read more: COVID outbreaks more than doubled in Ontario LTC homes since last weekly report

On Thursday, Health Canada announced that Moderna’s two-dose pediatric vaccine for young children had given the green light.

The region says it expected approval to arrive at some point and had been planning for the rollout of the vaccine for the only remaining age group not yet offered COVID immunizations.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada to resume random mandatory testing at airports' COVID-19: Canada to resume random mandatory testing at airports
COVID-19: Canada to resume random mandatory testing at airports

“Pharmacies will continue to administer vaccines, and given the age of the youngest children, primary care providers will have an important role,” the spokesperson said.

Trending Stories

Earlier this week, the province announced that most people over the age of 18 would now be eligible for a fourth dose of COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario to receive pediatric COVID-19 vaccine next week

Within hours, the region announced that area residents would be able to get doses at family doctors, pharmacies and its clinics.

Those using the region’s clinics would need to use the province’s booking system, which is the first time this would be the case. The region says that will continue when the youngsters vaccines become available.

“When the provincial booking system opens for children six months to five years of age, appointments will also be available at regional vaccination clinics,” Global News was told.

Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five' Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five
