Health

COVID outbreaks more than doubled in Ontario LTC homes since last weekly report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctor weighs in on Ontario’s decision to expand access to COVID vaccine' Doctor weighs in on Ontario’s decision to expand access to COVID vaccine
WATCH ABOVE: With Ontario recently announcing that all adults ages 18 and up will have access to a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Kashif Pirzada joins Candace Daniel to talk about who needs to get the shot and how it can help prevent serious illness.

TORONTO — Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes more than doubled during the first week of July.

The latest report on the virus in Ontario says outbreaks in the sector had risen to 42 during the week of July 3 to 9.

That’s a 110 per cent increase from the previous week’s 20 reported outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario 7th COVID wave expected to peak in 2 weeks, no mask mandate at this time: Moore

Ontario has stopped reporting daily updates on COVID-19 in long-term care homes but Public Health Ontario is providing information weekly.

The report published this week says outbreaks in high-risk settings rose 87 per cent overall since the last report.

The province is seeing a summer wave of virus infections driven by the BA.5 Omicron variant.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: 2nd booster dose ‘not absolutely necessary’ for young, healthy adults, Moore says' COVID-19: 2nd booster dose ‘not absolutely necessary’ for young, healthy adults, Moore says
© 2022 The Canadian Press
