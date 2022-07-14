Menu

Health

Ontario to receive pediatric COVID-19 vaccine next week

By Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five' Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five
WATCH: Health Canada's chief medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma announced Thursday that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use for those from six months to five years old, adding it is a smaller dosage than what is being given to those above five or 12 and older.

Ontario is expecting to receive its first shipment of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine next week, after Health Canada approved the use of the Moderna shot in children under the age of five.

The green light from Canada’s drug regulator clears the way for more than 700,000 infants and preschoolers in Ontario to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than 18 months after it was first made available to adults.

Read more: Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

The Doug Ford government, which called the development “fantastic news,” said the first shipment of the vaccine form the federal government should arrive in Ontario “by late next week.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses amid 7th wave' Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses amid 7th wave
Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses amid 7th wave

“(Ontario) is ready to distribute the vaccines to sites across the province so we can begin to administer doses with the support of our local partners as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

While the province did not specify exactly how many doses it expects to receive, the federal government has distributed vaccines based on population share — typically giving Ontario between 38 to 40 per cent of vials procured by Canada.

Read more: 4th COVID-19 dose: What is the value of an additional booster?

The government indicated that additional information on when and how parents could book a vaccine will also be revealed next week ahead of the arrival of the initial shipment.

What’s unclear, however, is how many parents plan to inoculate their children against the virus.

Currently 57 per cent of children between the ages of five to 11 have received their primary dose of the vaccine, while just 37 per cent of the age group have receive their second dose.

